UPDATE 1-Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexico's national oil company, Pemex, said a fire at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Tamaulipas state was extinguished within 30 minutes..
Pemex said in a statement on Monday that the early morning fire, which was reported at a oil pump in the refinery's coking plant, did not cause any injuries or affect output.
The Ciudad Madero refinery is the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
March 21 Northern Trust Corp announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results