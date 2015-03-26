MEXICO CITY, March 25 As Mexico opens up its oil
sector to private producers for the first time in decades, the
initial set of contracts up for grabs later this year will
feature extended exploration periods, the country's oil sector
regulator said on Wednesday.
The change to the draft production-sharing contracts for 14
shallow water exploration projects will allow companies another
year to satisfy requirements that they drill a field's first
test wells, said Juan Carlos Zepeda, head of Mexico's national
hydrocarbons commission.
"In this new version... the exploration phase will be four
years instead of three with a possible extension of two years,"
said Zepeda, before the change was approved by the commission.
Oil companies had criticized the terms of the original draft
contract's initial exploration phase, which required at least
two completed wells in the first three years or the company
risked having the 25-year contract rescinded.
Earlier this month, the regulator voted to modify the
shallow water contracts to give companies a bigger share of
profits as well as more flexible work requirements no longer
linked to fixed upfront investment commitments, but instead
emphasize the number of wells drilled.
The so-called Round One contract tenders are among the first
steps of a sweeping energy reform finalized last year that ended
the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by state-run oil company Pemex
and promise to reverse a decade long slide in crude oil output.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)