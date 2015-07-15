Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
(Repeats with no changes to text)
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy.
The block is one of more than a dozen oil fields being auctioned as part of a historic sector opening the government hopes will fuel more robust growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.
The consortium's winning bid for the production-sharing contract covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico offered 55.99 percent of pre-tax profits to the state. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.