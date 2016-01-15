UPDATE 1-Daimler reports 1st-qtr EBIT up 87 pct in surprise release
* Combined EBIT from trucks, vans, buses +27 pct at 1.09 bln eur (Adds analyst estimate, commercial vehicle earnings, due date for full earnings)
MEXICO CITY Jan 15 International markets should not harbor "false hope" that a near-term international agreement could lead to a recovery in crude oil prices, Mexican Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Friday. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Combined EBIT from trucks, vans, buses +27 pct at 1.09 bln eur (Adds analyst estimate, commercial vehicle earnings, due date for full earnings)
* Wendys Co- CEO Todd A. Penegor's 2016 total compensation $5.1 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pqVDiO) Further company coverage: