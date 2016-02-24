MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Crude oil production at Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex fell slightly in January compared to the prior month, the firm said on Wednesday.

On its official Twitter account Pemex said crude oil production averaged 2.259 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down by 0.7 percent from 2.275 million in December.

Pemex last month said it averaged 2.267 million bpd for 2015, the eleventh consecutive annual drop since hitting a peak of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.

Mexico's government ordered a change in the Pemex leadership earlier this month as the firm struggles with a sharp fall in the price of oil which, alongside declining production, has led to record losses and drastic cost-cutting measures. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Diane Craft)