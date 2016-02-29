(Corrects in 4th paragraph to show Pemex CEO was referring to
Mexican crude export mix price, not the international price)
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexican state-run oil
company Pemex said on Monday it would put billions of dollars
worth of projects on hold to help it cope with a financial
squeeze caused by a prolonged decline in oil prices, which it
expects to worsen in the near term.
Pemex has been battered by the oil price slump, and will
soon faced increased competition at home as a major energy
sector opening aimed at trying to reverse a decade-long slide in
crude output takes hold.
The company expects no quick relief.
Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said he
saw the Mexican crude export mix averaging around $25 per barrel
in 2016. The mix was priced at around $27 per barrel on Monday.
Pemex aimed to save nearly 29 billion pesos ($1.6 billion)
via efficiencies and around 60 billion pesos through deferred
investments, Gonzalez said on a conference call.
Some 46.8 billion pesos worth of projects would be suspended
because they are not profitable at $25 per barrel, he said.
Part of the deferrals involved 10 billion pesos worth of
investment Pemex had lined up for deep water projects, he added.
"Pemex is facing a liquidity problem, not a solvency one.
These adjustments retool and reconfigure Pemex in its new role
as a productive state-run firm in the context of the energy
reform," Gonzalez said in his presentation for the call.
Gonzalez, a former deputy finance minister and ex-head of
the country's social security agency, took the helm earlier this
month with orders to cut spending.
Pemex has suffered 11 consecutive years of declining crude
output and a record $10.2 billion loss in the third quarter of
2015. It is expected to announce another major quarterly
financial loss later on Monday.
The company's debt is set to exceed $100 billion this year,
and its credit rating was downgraded one notch by ratings agency
Moody's in late November to its third-lowest investment grade.
Yet the company has had no problem accessing credit markets,
as its latest bond issue in January was three and half times
oversubscribed after officials said the government would prop up
the firm if needed.
($1 = 18.1120 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Simon Gardner and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
W Simon)