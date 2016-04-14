MEXICO CITY, April 14 Mexico's oil regulator
voted on Thursday to improve the terms for its first-ever
deepwater auction in December, giving energy companies and
investors more flexibility to structure their bids as oil prices
have slumped over the past two years.
In a meeting that was webcast, commissioners of the
regulator known as the CNH voted unanimously to allow companies
not involved in the day-to-day operations of a deepwater oil
field to hold a larger stake than the project operator.
The previous rule required that the operator hold the
largest stake.
The CNH is set to auction 10 potentially oil-rich deepwater
blocks on Dec. 5.
"The importance of this rule is it provides flexibility to
form consortia," CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda said in an
interview following the vote. Companies form consortia to handle
nearly all such projects to share the high risk and investment
needed to drill and develop deepwater wells.
The previous auction rules required bidders to have at least
$2 billion in capital per project. Zepeda said the change
defines that amount as an average over the past five years.
"Up until today, we hadn't defined this criteria," he said.
Crude prices have slumped about 70 percent since 2014,
sharply reducing oil companies' cash flow and capital.
The regulator is taking these market conditions into
account, Zepeda said, by adopting a more relaxed rule that
should enable more oil companies to meet the requirement.
Four of the 10 blocks up for grabs straddle the maritime
border with the United States in the Perdido Fold Belt where oil
majors on the U.S. side, including Royal Dutch Shell and BP,
have drilled dozens of commercially successful wells.
The remainder are located in the Salina basin along the
southern rim of the Gulf.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)