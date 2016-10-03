MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's oil regulator on
Monday gave oil companies an extra week to submit comments and
questions about the country's first-ever deep water joint
venture covering state oil company Pemex's Trion field.
Potential bidders will now be able to submit comments
through Oct. 10, the regulator, known as the CNH, said.
The CNH also approved a week-long extension on the final
publication of clarifications to the joint operating agreement
between Pemex and its future partner to Oct. 14.
The regulator left unchanged the Dec. 5 date on which bids
from pre-qualifed companies or consortia will be unveiled and a
winner announced.
"This is an additional space for participants to study,
analyze and comment on this new version of the joint operating
agreement," said CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda.
The Trion light oil field is located in the Perdido Fold
Belt, which lies just south of Mexico's maritime border with the
United States.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)