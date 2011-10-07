MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex [PEMEX.UL] does not want to change the dividend policy of
Spanish energy firm Repsol that might harm current investment
plans, said the company's chief executive officer on Thursday.
In August, Pemex announced it was doubling its stake in the
Spanish energy firm Repsol (REP.MC) and forming a voting
alliance with the largest shareholder, builder Sacyr SVO.MC,
a move opposed by Repsol.
Pemex CEO Juan Jose Suarez told reporters that the Mexican
firm is talking to other Repsol shareholders to consider
strategy changes to improve company performance.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Adriana Barrera; editing by
Carol Bishopric)