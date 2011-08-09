* Oil watchdog says one area not ready for production

* Chicontepec project should be divided into 8 parts

* Deep water plans should also be split up

By Mica Rosenberg

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Mexico's oil regulator on Tuesday rejected the Pemex development plan for fields at the Chicontepec oil project, saying it is not yet ready for production as the state oil monopoly claims.

The recently created National Hydrocarbons Commission, which gives official recommendations to Pemex [PEMEX.UL], said the Agua Fria-Coapechaca field has an unacceptably low outlook for oil recovery and needs more technological development.

Pemex did not have a comment about the rulings. Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of the budget, making slow production at expensive oil projects like Chicontepec a serious headache for the government.

"The business plan presented by Pemex includes a goal of recovery factor of 6 percent over a planning horizon of 51 years. This level of resource recovery is extremely low compared to international standards," the commission, known by its initials CNH, said in a ruling.

"Pemex has documented that similar fields in other countries have achieved higher recovery factors of up to 15 percent in shorter time periods," the ruling said.

The Agua Fria-Coapechaca area is one of eight at the Luxembourg-sized Chicontepec oil basin in eastern and central Mexico.

Pemex has sunk billions of dollars of investment into the troubled Chicontepec project, but has fallen short of production hopes due to challenging geology.

Pemex says Chicontepec, discovered more than 80 years ago, holds almost 40 percent of the country's oil reserves -- 17.7 billion barrels of crude equivalent -- and could produce between 550,000 and 600,000 barrels of oil per day by 2021.

But after drilling more than 2,000 wells, Pemex is only pumping around 70,000 barrels per day at the site, where oil is trapped in tiny pockets in hard-to-perforate rocks.

FUNDAMENTAL FLAWS

The commission in the past has pointed to Chicontepec's "fundamental problems," saying the project risked being unprofitable for decades.

The company hopes Chicontepec can quickly replace oil output that has dropped off at other aging fields but its disappointing results underscore the fragility of forecasts for the world's No. 7 oil producer.

The commission recommends splitting Chicontepec up into eight separate projects.

"Each project will have its own accounting, its own development plan ... Pemex recognizes this heterogeneity and we have agreed (on this division)," the commission's president Juan Carlos Zepeda said at a presentation of the rulings.

The CNH was created as part of a package of reforms to Mexican energy legislation enacted in late 2008. Although it does not have the power to make binding rulings, the energy ministry is required to take its decisions into account.

The CNH, governed by five commissioners, made a similar suggestion to split up exploration activities in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico in another of the seven rulings on Pemex upstream projects.

"When we were presented with the exploration project called 'Gulf of Mexico South' it included practically the entire Gulf under Mexican jurisdiction," Zepeda said. "That is a bit oversized."

The area could see wells drilled deeper than 5,000 feet (1,500 meters), which would require Pemex to follow strict safety standards in the wake of the disaster at BP's (BP.L) Macondo oil well.

Pemex must present a methodology to deal with the "worst case scenario" in a massive oil spill, the commission said. (Editing by David Gregorio)