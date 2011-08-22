MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex confirmed on Monday a new deposit of light crude in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, as the company aims to replace all of its production with new discoveries by 2012.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said the find will increase the potential at the Tsimin, Xux, May and Kab fields northeast of Ciudad del Carmen in the state of Campeche.

The exploratory well, first drilled in May 2010, is producing an average 5,600 barrels per day with 9 million cubic feet of gas.

Pemex officials say the side-by-side Tsimin and Xux discoveries are believed to hold the equivalent of 1.5 billion barrels of proven, probable and possible oil reserves. [ID:nN30195022]

The company only makes a few finds each year, equivalent to a little more than three quarters of annual oil extraction, but it is trying to rapidly replace a dramatic decline in output at its largest, aging fields.

Last week, Pemex awarded the first incentive-based oil field operating contracts to private companies in more than 70 years in an effort to reinvigorate the state-run sector with new investment and technical know-how. [ID:nN1E77H17R] (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by David Gregorio)