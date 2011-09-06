* Salinas Cruz refinery has 330,000 bpd capacity
* Power outage caused no injuries or damage
* Operations should resume shortly
MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's largest oil
refinery shut down on Tuesday after a power outage but the
state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said it expects operations
to resume by the end of the day.
The outage occurred at the 330,000 barrel-per-day capacity
Salinas Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca forcing
the company to shut down 26 processing plants for safety
reasons, Pemex said in a statement.
The refinery shut down in the morning.
"It is halted and hopefully over the course of the afternoon
it will restart," a Pemex representative said asking not to be
named because of company policy. "We don't know if there was an
internal problem or a problem with the electricity company."
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has to import about
40 percent of its gasoline needs because of a lack of refining
capacity in the country. Outages at local facilities can lead
to a spike in demand for imports.
