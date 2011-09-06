* Salinas Cruz refinery has 330,000 bpd capacity

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's largest oil refinery shut down on Tuesday after a power outage but the state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said it expects operations to resume by the end of the day.

The outage occurred at the 330,000 barrel-per-day capacity Salinas Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca forcing the company to shut down 26 processing plants for safety reasons, Pemex said in a statement.

The refinery shut down in the morning.

"It is halted and hopefully over the course of the afternoon it will restart," a Pemex representative said asking not to be named because of company policy. "We don't know if there was an internal problem or a problem with the electricity company."

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has to import about 40 percent of its gasoline needs because of a lack of refining capacity in the country. Outages at local facilities can lead to a spike in demand for imports. (Click on [ID:nN09229970] for a Factbox on Mexico refining) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)