MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's government proposed on Thursday a 2012 budget for state oil monopoly Pemex below what the company was hoping for to boost lagging production.

The government of President Felipe Calderon proposed 301.3 billion pesos ($24.1 bln) for Pemex [PEMX.UL] in 2012, up 5 percent from 2011 but 13 percent lower than the 346.9 billion pesos the company said it wanted in a summary of its 2012-2016 business plan.

While Pemex's finances have been helped in recent quarters by higher oil prices, the company is planning big investments to build a new refinery in central Mexico and to replace sliding oil output from its largest, aging oil fields.

The company relies heavily on borrowing to fund its capital investment program and recently said it will issue more debt to finance an increased stake in Spanish energy firm Repsol. (REP.MC) [ID:nN1E7801TG]

Most of the state oil company's profits are gobbled up by taxes as government revenues rely heavily on oil resources.

President Felipe Calderon's budget sees an average export price for crude of $84.9 per barrel in 2012, up from the $65.40 approved in the 2011 budget. U.S. crude CLc1 has been hovering below $90 per barrel in recent weeks.

Mexican oil production fell by nearly a quarter between 2004 and 2009 as yields at its giant Cantarell field tumbled. The company has been able to stabilize production since then.

The budget estimates an average output of 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd) next year and will export just under half that, or 1.167 million bpd.

Pemex is aiming for 2.8 million bpd by 2016 -- still well below a peak in 2004.

A 2008 oil reform aimed at increasing private investment in the nationalized oil sector is only now starting to show its first results, with three small contracts to operate mature fields awarded in August. [ID:nN1E77H17R] ($1=12.5050 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Gary Hill)