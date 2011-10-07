(Repeats with no changes in text)
* Pemex CEO says wants Repsol to be an investor success
* Mexico monopoly is talking to all Repsol investors
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex will value long-term investments over quick profits at
Repsol as it takes on a bigger decision-making role at the
Spanish energy firm, Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.
Pemex PEMEX.UL in August said it was doubling its stake in
Repsol REP.MC and forming a voting alliance with the largest
shareholder, builder Sacyr SVO.MC, in a move opposed by the
Spanish oil company.
Pemex wants to put Repsol's technology to work exploring
for oil in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, a largely
untapped area that could hold more than half of Mexico's total
crude resources.
The Spanish company could also team up with Pemex in joint
ventures to boost the Mexican firm's refining capacity as
around 40 percent of the country's gasoline is imported, Pemex
Chief Executive Officer Juan Jose Suarez said.
Such moves could be good for Repsol's bottom line, he said
in an interview.
"The point (of the pact) is to create value for Repsol," he
said.
"We have one oil company in Spain that has capacity,
flexibility and experience in certain areas but no oil and we
have an oil company in Mexico that has a lot of oil but without
the capacity to exploit it. It's a match made in heaven."
But teaming up with debt-laden Sacyr has not seemed so
heavenly for Repsol's board which rallied around its management
team last month, asking Sacyr and Pemex not to enact their
shareholders pact. [nS1E78R1UJ]
Sacyr and Pemex want a new chief executive to replace the
position of Executive Chairman Antonio Brufau, a move expected
to garner support from U.S. funds interested in pushing for
better corporate governance.
"Under this stewardship, from 2005 until now, the (share
price) is practically the same," Suarez told reporters at
Pemex's office in Mexico City.
"We want better financial results but that doesn't mean we
want to impose a specific plan."
Suarez did not offer details about how Pemex would change
Repsol's operations, but said the Mexican firm is talking to
all shareholders, including the second largest Catalan savings
bank La Caixa CABK.MC, about how to improve company
performance.
"We are continuing a dialogue and I imagine that La Caixa
would not disagree with what we are talking about," he said.
Suarez phoned Brufau just as the Pemex-Sacyr agreement was
being announced in Spain to alert him to the plan but the two
have not spoken one-on-one since then.
Sacyr needs cash fast as it has only until December 21 to
refinance the 5 billon euro loan it took in 2006 for a stake in
Repsol.
Some investors worry Sacyr will want to wring dividend cash
out of the company in order to help stabilize its own finances.
Its new partner Pemex, however, said it is not interested
in that kind of short-term financial gain.
"There is no way that we would benefit by paying dividends
if that would mean missing out on profitable investments," he
said.
Suarez in recent days has spoken widely in Mexican media to
explain the controversial share buy that raised Pemex's stake
in Repsol to nearly 10 percent, costing about $1.7 billion.
Pemex and Sacyr now hold just below 30 percent of Repsol.
If they cross that threshold, the pair would be required to
make a public offering for the company.
Suarez said Pemex has no intentions currently to raise its
holdings in Repsol.
