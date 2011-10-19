PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex has awarded a contract to operate a mature oilfield to
the local arm of U.S.-based oil services company Schlumberger
Ltd (SLB.N) after a glitch with the firm originally selected.
On Aug. 18, Pemex awarded the contract to operate the Carrizo field, which has proven reserves of 49.8 million barrels, to Mexico's Administradora en Proyectos de Campos (APC).
But it said in a statement on Wednesday that APC had failed to present the correct paperwork and the contract would instead go to Dowell Schlumberger de Mexico, which placed the second most competitive bid.
Dowell Schlumberger had offered to produce oil for $9.40 per barrel. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dale Hudson)
