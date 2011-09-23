* Output, production rise in August from July
* Pemex is world's No. 7 oil producer
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex said on Friday oil production and exports rose in August
from the previous month.
Production was at 2.552 million bpd, compared with 2.533
million in July, while exports jumped to 1.440 million bpd from
1.223 million in July.
Mexican monthly oil output has been little changed since
2009 as Pemex [PEMEX.UL] has slowed the rate of natural decline
at its giant Cantarell oil field in the southern Bay of
Campeche.
Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004, damaging government finances since Mexico depends
on oil revenues to fund around a third of its budget.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, recently awarded
its first-ever private oil-field operating contracts to run
three small, mature oil fields in a move to kick start foreign
investment in the lagging energy sector. [ID:nN1E77H17R]
The country has to import around 40 percent of its gasoline
needs because of a lack of in-country refining capacity.
