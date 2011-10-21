UPDATE 6-Oil slips further below $57 as dollar strength counters OPEC
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexico's state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday oil production fell to 2.489 million bpd in September from 2.552 million bpd in August. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Gregorio)
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.