MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexico's state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday that oil production rose to 2.553 million barrels per day in October from 2.489 bpd in September.

Mexican monthly oil output has been little changed since 2009 as Pemex [PEMEX.UL] has slowed the rate of natural decline at its giant Cantarell oil field in the southern Bay of Campeche.

Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004, damaging government finances since Mexico depends on oil revenues to fund around a third of its budget.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has to import around 40 percent of its gasoline needs because of a lack of in-country refining capacity. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Andrea Evans)