MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday that oil production rose to
2.553 million barrels per day in October from 2.489 bpd in
September.
Mexican monthly oil output has been little changed since
2009 as Pemex [PEMEX.UL] has slowed the rate of natural decline
at its giant Cantarell oil field in the southern Bay of
Campeche.
Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004, damaging government finances since Mexico depends
on oil revenues to fund around a third of its budget.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has to import
around 40 percent of its gasoline needs because of a lack of
in-country refining capacity.
