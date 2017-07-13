FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Mexico sees $2 bln in investment from new onshore oil contracts
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 1:01 AM / a day ago

Mexico sees $2 bln in investment from new onshore oil contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico should receive around $2 billion in investment during the lifespan of the onshore oil and gas contracts awarded on Wednesday, said Juan Carlos Zepeda, the head of the country's national oil industry regulator.

In a news conference, Zepeda said he expected the 21 areas awarded in two auctions to yield an additional 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) in crude production by 2025 as well as 378 million cubic feet per day of additional natural gas output.

That production should start coming online in 2019, he added. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.