MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator
failed to award on Wednesday the offshore Mison and Nak fields
in an auction forming part of an opening of the industry aimed
at helping the country reverse declining crude output.
The shallow water Mison and Nak fields, located along the
southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as
contractual Area 5 in the auction, feature 196 million barrels
in remaining oil resources and span 21 square miles (55 sq km).
The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called
Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy
sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for
the first time in decades to private producers.
