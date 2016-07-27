BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday announced bid terms for a first-ever joint venture between state-owned oil company Pemex and would-be private partners to develop oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters.
The call for bids to partner with cash-strapped Pemex on the Trion light oil field follows the constitutional energy reform enacted in 2013 which promised to reverse a decade-long slump in crude production. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera)
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday and was detained by federal police in connection with charges including an alleged $16 million bribe to a former governor, Globo news television reported.