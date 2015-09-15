MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its October term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Tuesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants to customers in the United States, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION SEPT CONSTANT OCT CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - UNITED STATES Maya crude -2.65 -2.65 Isthmus crude -0.10 -0.10 Olmeca crude +2.30 +2.30 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude +2.45 +2.55 EUROPE Maya crude -6.40 -6.05 Isthmus crude -2.30 -2.75 Olmeca crude -2.30 -2.50 ASIA Maya crude -10.00 -10.45 Isthmus crude -2.45 -2.75 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K *MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K *Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in 2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)