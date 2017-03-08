MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas for crude
oil shipped to international customers, the company said on
Wednesday.
The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and Asia:
DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
-
AMERICAS
Maya crude -4.20 -3.45
Isthmus crude +2.15 +2.15
Olmeca crude +2.65 +2.65
U.S WEST COAST
Maya crude -6.40 -6.15
Isthmus crude -2.95 -2.90
EUROPE
Maya crude -5.40 -4.35
Isthmus crude -3.35 -2.60
Olmeca crude -2.40 -2.40
ASIA
Maya crude -9.40 -9.40
Isthmus crude -2.75 -2.70
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20
(Brent dated) + K
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent
dated) + K
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)