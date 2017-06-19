MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Malaysia's PC Carigali and Colombia's Ecopetrol made the winning bid for the sixth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 6 is off the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 516 million barrels of oil covering an area of 216 square miles (559 sq km).

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)