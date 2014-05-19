MEXICO CITY May 19 Mexico's national oil
company Pemex plans to launch exports of extra light Olmeca
crude to the Cressier refinery in Switzerland beginning in July,
the company said in a statement on Monday.
Pemex will send Olmeca crude shipments of between
300,000 and 500,000 barrels each to the Cressier refinery over a
six-month period, a Pemex official told Reuters.
The official did not say how many such shipments would be
made over the six-month period.
The crude exports to Switzerland are part of Pemex's
strategy of diversifying its export markets away from an
increasingly self-sufficient United States, which has for
decades been the destination for most of Mexico's crude oil
shipments.
Earlier this year, Pemex announced plans to market more of
its crude to buyers in India and Japan, as well as new clients
along the U.S. West Coast.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing
by Tom Brown)