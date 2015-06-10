MEXICO CITY, June 9 The minimum percentage of
profits that companies must bid in order to win oil contracts in
14 Mexican shallow water blocks to be auctioned this summer will
only be revealed on the day the tenders are awarded, the Finance
Ministry said on Tuesday.
The percentages have been set for each block, but they will
be kept secret until unveiled by the National Hydrocarbons
Commission (CNH), the regulator that will award the contracts on
July 15, the ministry said in a statement.
It had previously said the minimum values would be made
public some weeks before the day of the auction.
The CNH will award contracts based on which companies offer
the biggest share of profits to the government via a weighted
formula that also includes an investment commitment.
The 14 shallow water blocks located along the southern rim
of the Gulf of Mexico mark the first package of contracts up for
grabs in Mexico's so-called Round One tender.
The tender features packages of blocks grouped by type of
petroleum basin and heralds the opening of the oil industry
after a sweeping reform finalised last year.
The reform ended the decades-long monopoly on oil production
enjoyed by state oil company Pemex.
