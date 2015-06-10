(Adds quote, details)
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, June 9 The minimum percentage of
profits that companies must bid to win contracts on 14 oil and
gas blocks offshore Mexico being auctioned this summer will be
revealed only on the day the tenders are awarded, the Finance
Ministry said on Tuesday.
The percentages have been set for each block, but they will
be kept secret until unveiled by the National Hydrocarbons
Commission (CNH), the regulator that will award the contracts on
July 15, the ministry said in a statement.
It had previously said the minimum values would be made
public some weeks before the day of the auction.
The decision to make sure oil companies prepare and submit
bids without knowing the minimum percentage of profits companies
must offer the government "is consistent with the best practices
of economic competition," the ministry said.
The CNH will award the production-sharing contracts based on
which companies offer the biggest share of profits to the
government via a weighted formula that also includes an
investment commitment.
The share of profits is 90 percent of the formula, while the
investment commitment accounts for the remaining 10 percent.
The 14 shallow water exploration and production blocks
located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico mark the
first package of contracts up for grabs in Mexico's so-called
Round One tender.
The tender features packages of blocks grouped by type of
petroleum basin and heralds the opening of the oil industry
after a sweeping reform finalised last year.
The reform ended the decades-long monopoly on oil production
enjoyed by state oil company Pemex and aims to reverse
a decade-long slide in crude output in Mexico, the world's tenth
biggest producer.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Tom Hogue)