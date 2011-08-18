VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico Aug 18 Mexico is set to lose nearly half a billion dollars to oil thefts this year if illegal pipeline taps continue to grow unchecked, the CEO of state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] director Juan Jose Suarez said on Thursday organized crime gangs have stolen oil and gas worth $285 million so far this year and could easily reach losses of $490 million by the end of 2011.

"We are losing the equivalent of about 20,000 barrels per day of crude," Suarez said at an event in Villahermosa, Tabasco, an oil producing state on the Gulf of Mexico coast. Mexico produces around 2.6 million barrels of oil per day.

"This is putting at risk communities where we operate," he said. In December last year, oil spilling from a breached pipeline exploded killing 28 people east of Mexico City. [ID:nN19172322]

The crime gangs, some with links to drug cartels, siphon of millions of barrels from the country's long network of pipelines and have even kidnapped Pemex workers.

But more than 100 Pemex employees and contractors have been involved in the thefts over the past decade, some helping steal oil with their technical expertise. [ID:nN1E76I27H]

The staggering losses are a headache for the Mexican government since the state relies on oil funds for around a third of its revenues.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, is a top crude exporter to the United States and is trying to reverse a drop in oil output as production slumps at its largest, aging fields.

Pemex is inviting foreign companies to operate oil fields for the first time with incentive-based contracts in an effort to inject new dynamism into the sector. The first contracts for three mature fields were awarded on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77H17R]

($1=12.2539 pesos) (Reporting by Luis Manuel Lopez; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Jim Marshall)