FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 hours ago
Carlos Slim's Carso wins second block in Mexico oil tender
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 5 hours ago

Carlos Slim's Carso wins second block in Mexico oil tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso Oil and Gas won the thirteen onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 13, located in the Southeast basin, is believed to contain 48.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 90 square miles (234 sq km), according to energy ministry data.

Earlier, Carso also picked up Area 12 in the auction.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.