Sterling slips to seven-week low as investors brush off budget
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
Sept 3 Mexico has started executing its 2014 oil hedging program, energy trade sources said on Tuesday, bringing one of the biggest national oil sellers into the market amid a rally in crude prices.
The annual hedging program, which is carried out by the Mexican Ministry of Finance, is closely watched by oil traders as the volume of selling needed to hedge even a percentage of the country's roughly 2.5 million barrels per day of production can move markets.
Traders said the hedging program was depressing the Brent crude oil 2014 contract versus the Brent contract for delivery this December, which currently has a near $10 premium.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
WASHINGTON, March 9 President Donald Trump will meet with Main Street community bankers on Thursday to learn more about their difficulties in complying with the tougher Dodd-Frank financial regulations enacted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low