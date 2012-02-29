UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexico's oil production will average 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between 2012 and 2026 if investments do not rise dramatically, the energy ministry said in a report on Wednesday.
The world's No. 7 oil producer currently produces 2.55 million bpd of oil. The ministry said in a best-case scenario, with more investments in exploration and production, the country could reach 3.35 million bpd by 2026. (Reporting By Mica Rosenberg)
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.