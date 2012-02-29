MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexico's oil production will average 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between 2012 and 2026 if investments do not rise dramatically, the energy ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

The world's No. 7 oil producer currently produces 2.55 million bpd of oil. The ministry said in a best-case scenario, with more investments in exploration and production, the country could reach 3.35 million bpd by 2026. (Reporting By Mica Rosenberg)