METALS-London copper edges up as demand view brightens
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) said on Monday it is relaunching an up to $375 million stock offering that it postponed in June.
Construction company ICA, which owns OMA, is looking to raise cash to pay down debt.
No further details on the timing of the offering were immediately available in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.