MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), a subsidiary of debt-laden construction company ICA, said on Monday it is relaunching a trimmed-back version of a stock offering it postponed in June because of market volatility.

OMA now plans to sell up to 69 million shares compared to the offer for up to 95 million shares it originally announced in June, according to a statement filed with Mexico's stock exchange.

The initial offering was expected to fetch up to $375 million for ICA, based on the maximum offering price of $3.95 a share announced in the original prospectus filed with regulators in May.

ICA, which has a number of projects that have been slow to start running, is looking to raise cash to pay down debt and improve its cash position.

No further details on the timing or expected pricing of the offering were immediately available in the statement.