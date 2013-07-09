MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), a subsidiary of debt-laden construction company ICA, said on Tuesday it fixed its stock offer at 40 pesos per share, and hoped to raise $185.7 million.

The secondary global offering was for 60 million shares, the company said in a filing. On Monday, OMA said it hoped to sell up to 69 million shares.

In June, before the offering was postponed, it had said it planned to offer up to 95 million shares.

The company said it hoped the deadline for the offering would be July 12.