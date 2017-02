MEXICO CITY Oct 31 The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from Mexico's central bank rose to its higest level since the program was reactivated in early 2010 as local banks paid more for protection against peso gains.

Mexico's central bank said on Monday it sold all $600 million of dollar put options on offer at its monthly auction, with banks paying an average premium of 67.17 pesos per $1,000 in options.

(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Lorena Segura)