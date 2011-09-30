UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from Mexico's central bank rose to its highest since October 2010 as local banks were willing to pay more for protection against peso gains.
Mexico's central bank said on Friday it sold all $600 million of dollar put options on offer at its monthly auction with banks paying an average premium of 65.32 pesos per $1,000 in options. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Lorena Segura)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.