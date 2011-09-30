MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from Mexico's central bank rose to its highest since October 2010 as local banks were willing to pay more for protection against peso gains.

Mexico's central bank said on Friday it sold all $600 million of dollar put options on offer at its monthly auction with banks paying an average premium of 65.32 pesos per $1,000 in options. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Lorena Segura)