MEXICO CITY, March 19 Pemex is set to launch its
first-ever sales of gasoline mixed with cleaner-burning ethanol
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Mexican state-run oil
company said on Thursday.
Pemex has awarded contracts to be supplied with as much as
123 million liters of ethanol per year, which will be derived
from locally-produced sugar cane and sorghum.
Over the course of the 10-year contracts, the value of the
ethanol purchased would range between $524 and $750 million,
Pemex said in a statement.
The 5.8 percent ethanol will be mixed with Pemex's top
selling Magna gasoline brand and lower emissions by 35 percent.
Four contracts were awarded to Mexican companies on Tuesday,
but tenders for two others were declared void.
A company spokesman said several more contracts will be bid
out, but did not provide further details on the timeline.
The new gasoline sales will begin in the states of
Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi and Veracruz before expanding
further, although the precise timing was unclear.
Pemex will invest about $58 million to build necessary
infrastructure for the project at its Ciudad Madero and
Minatitlan refineries.
Citing the need to cut costs due to slumping oil prices,
Pemex first delayed, then canceled a planned $2.8 billion
investment to boost ultra-low sulfur diesel production announced
in September also designed to reduce pollution.
A sweeping energy reform finalized last year and championed
by President Enrique Pena Nieto gradually ends the retail
monopoly enjoyed by Pemex's nearly 11,000 franchise gas stations
scattered across the country.
Beginning in 2017, companies that operate startup non-Pemex
stations will be able to import outside gasoline, and then in
2018, gasoline and diesel prices will no longer be set by the
government.
