MEXICO CITY Oct 15 An oil platform explosion
that claimed seven lives and caused crude output from four
nearby fields to plunge nearly 70 percent will not lead to any
fine against state-run oil company Pemex, the head of Mexico's
new oil safety agency said on Thursday.
The April 1 blast at the offshore Abkatun A Permanente
processing platform operated by Pemex in shallow waters at the
southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico also left 45 injured.
The probe into the accident is the first by the oil safety
agency known as ASEA, which was created under an energy reform
completed last year.
ASEA's regulations will apply to both Pemex and new private
producers, which the reform opened the door to in a bid to
reverse years of flagging crude output.
"We have a basic focus on prevention, and we have to help
Mexico's oil and gas sector be the cleanest and safest on the
planet," ASEA director Carlos de Regules said in an interview.
After the explosion, production at the Abkatun, Ixtal, Chuc
and Caan fields that feed the platform fell by a combined 67
percent to about 43,500 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of
April, from about 132,400 bpd a year earlier.
There will be no sanctions because the probe revealed no
failure to comply with applicable regulations, de Regules said.
The explosion was caused by a leak in a rarely used gas fuel
line which "showed an unusual kind of accelerated corrosion due
to the presence of micro-organisms and sulfuric acid within the
gas," he added.
The two elements caused a rupture in the line and the
escaping gas ignited, he said, adding that measures are being
put in place to prevent a repeat of the accident, including a
revision of dozens of miles (km) of similar gas lines.
De Regules could not say how much compliance with the
measures will cost.
The Abkatun platform accident, one of at least four reported
by Pemex this year, significantly contributed to a nearly 9
percent fall in overall crude output during the first half of
this year, Pemex said in a regulatory filing last month.
Pemex said on the day of the accident the impact on output
would be "minimal."
Crude production from the four fields that supply the
Abkatun platform was about 103,400 bpd in August, down 13
percent compared to the same month last year.
