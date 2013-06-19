(Updates to show Pemex says threat was false alarm)
MEXICO CITY, June 18 Mexico's state oil
producer, Pemex, on Tuesday evacuated its Mexico City
headquarters, the site of a deadly blast in January, but later
said it was a false alarm.
"We've finished inspecting the Pemex tower," the company
said in a message sent on Twitter at 10:25 p.m. local time/0325
GMT. "It was a false alarm."
In January, a blast at the same facility killed at least 37
people. The government said a gas leak caused the explosion,
although many Mexicans questioned the explanation, speculating
it may have been caused by a bomb.
Mexico's new government, which took office in December, is
preparing to open up the state oil firm to private investment,
which is a sensitive issue in Mexico.
Pemex has been a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency since
the oil industry was nationalized in 1938.
The government's plans, details of which have yet to be
unveiled, have prompted accusations that President Enrique Pena
Nieto plans to privatize the company, which he has repeatedly
denied.
