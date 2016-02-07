BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out o}n a Pemex oil processing platform in the Gulf of Mexico that is now under control, the state oil giant said in a tweet on Sunday.
The fire occurred on the offshore Abkatun A Permanente processing platform in Mexico's oil-rich Bay of Campeche. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.