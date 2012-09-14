MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 State-run oil giant Pemex
said on Friday that it has granted Bechtel Hydrocarbon
Technology Solutions a process and licensing contract for a
plant within its new refinery in central Mexico.
Bechtel, which provides refining technologies and consulting
services for energy companies around the world, will have about
16 months to design six drums and three heaters for the coking
plant within the new Tula refinery, in the state of Hidalgo.
No financial terms were provided.
The Tula project, which aims to reduce Mexico's dependence
on imported fuel, has been politically popular as a potential
source of jobs and investment.
But some critics have questioned the economic viability of
building an expensive and complicated new refinery that will
cost an estimated $10 billion when Pemex can import cheap
gasoline from the United States.
In February, Pemex awarded a joint venture between Mexican
construction company ICA and oil services firm Fluor
Corp a $135 million contract to draw up plans for the
300,000 barrel-per-day Tula refinery