By Elinor Comlay
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican oil giant Pemex says
it will implement a new system for registering contractors, amid
concerns about abuse in the state-owned oil company's vast
contracting budget.
Pemex's new centralized system for registering contractors
will include more than 9,500 service providers and will be
linked to other government agencies so that officials can ensure
that contractors are up to date on tax payments and other
obligations. A system will be put in place to evaluate the
performance of each contractor as well, Pemex said.
The plan was outlined Monday, three days after Reuters
reported that Mexican authorities had disregarded warnings by
government auditors of possible irregularities in Pemex
contracts.
The news agency reported that Mexico's Federal Audit Office
flagged $11.7 billion of Pemex contracts as having serious
problems, ranging from shoddy work to outright fraud, between
2003 and 2012. The report found that between 2008 and 2012,
Pemex's internal control unit acted upon just three of 268
recommendations by the Federal Audit Office that the oil company
take serious measures against alleged abuse, either by pressing
criminal charges, disciplining employees or clawing back money.
The announcement of the new registration system had been in
the works before the Reuters report appeared and was not a
reaction to the story, a Pemex spokesman said. The system,
designed to provide Pemex with more details about the commercial
and financial background of contractors, has been in the works
for months, spokesman Ignacio Duran said.
Pemex's head of procurement, Arturo Henriquez, told Reuters
in an October interview that improving the registration system
would cut the scope for abuse by contractors.
George Baker, a Houston-based oil analyst and publisher of
industry newsletter Mexico Energy Intelligence, said Pemex's
centralized procurement system is unlikely to solve the
company's contracting problems. "Pemex isn't changing course,
they are just saying we need a better database," Baker said in a
phone interview.
In a separate letter to Reuters responding to Friday's
report, Pemex said that it has either resolved or is still
investigating the remaining 265 serious recommendations by the
Federal Audit Office. "In not one instance has there been any
covering up or evasion of responsibilities," wrote Duran.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York. Edited by
Simon Gardner and Michael Williams)