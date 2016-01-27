China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex produced 2.273 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in December, according to a Reuters calculation based on company data.
Pemex is due to release its December data later on Wednesday.
Pemex produced an average of 2.267 million bpd during 2015, the company said in a Tweet on Wednesday, about 80 percent of which came from offshore shallow water deposits.
The volume of crude output last year marks the eleventh consecutive drop since hitting peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)