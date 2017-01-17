(Refiles to correct misspelling of Corpus Christi, Texas, in
final paragraph)
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex began receiving imported fuel by train at a new privately
run terminal for the first time in January as companies expand
storage and transportation operations under the country's energy
opening, a senior executive said in an interview.
The cargo of just under 60,000 barrels arrived from Port
Arthur, Texas, on Jan. 7 at the new private San Jose Iturbide
storage terminal in central Guanajuato state via train, marking
another first for the company which normally uses pipelines and
seaports for fuel imports.
Isaac Volin, head of Pemex's trading arm PMI Comercial
Internacional, said the initial cargo was used to test the new
process, but he expects similar diesel cargos to supply the
terminal via rail about every eight days.
"It's going to allow us to diversify the sources of fuel
supply for the country," said Volin.
In the past, PMI has used Pemex storage facilities only to
receive imported fuels and Volin described the development as a
"strong signal" to private investors that Mexico needs more
gasoline and diesel storage infrastructure.
The new stream of imported fuel will help Pemex supply the
Mexican capital and several central Mexican states, some of
which were hit by sporadic shortages in recent weeks.
The shortages followed a double-digit gasoline price spike
that took effect on Jan. 1 across Mexico, where government-set
prices are gradually being relaxed and opened to market forces.
The price spike has been met by protests as well as highway
blockades and looting of gas stations.
Volin said gasoline imports via rail should get started in
"a few weeks" with planned cargos of 75,000 barrels arriving
about once a week at the San Jose Iturbide terminal, which is
located about 160 miles (260 km) northwest of Mexico City.
The terminal is owned by Grupo Simsa, a Mexican conglomerate
that transports fuels with its fleet of trucks, and is operated
by U.S. company Howard Energy Partners. It features total
storage capacity for 65,000 barrels of diesel and 75,000 barrels
of gasoline.
Howard Energy also owns and operates a 230,000-barrel
storage facility near Port Arthur.
The rail service is being provided by the Mexican unit of
Kansas City Southern, one of the country's top railroad
operators.
Volin said future supplies will also be transported via rail
to the San Jose Iturbide terminal from Corpus Christi, Texas.
