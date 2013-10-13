MEXICO CITY Oct 13 One person died in a fire after a multipurpose pipeline was illegally tapped in Mexico's Veracruz state, state oil monopoly Pemex said late on Saturday.

Pemex, via Twitter, said the fire was quickly controlled.

The company did not give further details and a spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Illegal tapping of pipelines, often by criminal gangs, has cost Mexico hundreds of millions of dollars and sparked other major fires in the past.

Last year, a fire at a Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico killed more than 20 people.