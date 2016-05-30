MEXICO CITY May 30 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Monday that the processing plants at its Salamanca refinery in the central state of Guanajuato had been restarted.

A Pemex spokesperson said that the plants had resumed operation on Friday only hours after they were suspended due to an interruption in its steam supply. The Salamanca refinery processes 220,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isable Martinez)