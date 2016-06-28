BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that it has ordered a "preventative shut down" of the catalytic unit at its Salina Cruz refinery due to smoke detected at the plant.
The refinery is the company's largest with a capacity to process 330,000 barrels of crude per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.