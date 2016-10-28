BRIEF-Endo's restructuring actions to reduce workforce by nearly 90 full-time positions
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 The financial support the Mexican government has provided to national oil company Pemex is enough for the firm to keep operating, finance ministry chief economist Luis Madrazo said on Friday.
Like most oil companies, the Mexican oil giant has suffered from low crude oil prices and steep budget cuts over the past couple years.
Earlier on Friday, Pemex posted its 16th consecutive quarterly loss, as both oil prices and production slid.
* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln