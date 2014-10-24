MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex reported a sharply deeper third quarter
loss, nearly 50 percent larger compared to the same period last
year, the company said on Friday in a filing with the Mexican
stock exchange.
Pemex said its quarterly loss totaled 59.65 billion pesos
($4.44 billion) during the July to September period, compared
with a year earlier loss of 39.2 billion pesos ($2.98 billion).
The company reported third-quarter revenues of 406.5 billion
pesos for the quarter, down 0.7 percent compared with same
period last year.
($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)