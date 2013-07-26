BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of Volanesorsen
* Akcea and ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of volanesorsen in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (fcs)
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex on Friday posted a loss of 49 billion pesos ($3.8 billion) in the second quarter, widening its losses from the same period a year earlier.
Revenues during the April-June period were 393.2 billion pesos, the company said.
* Akcea and ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of volanesorsen in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (fcs)
March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc said on Monday a combination of its experimental cancer drug ublituximab and AbbVie Inc's Imbruvica outperformed Imbruvica alone in high-risk patients with a common form of leukemia.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global, but more profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.